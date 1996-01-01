Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
How much work is done on the gas in the process shown in the figure? Let p1=300kPa, p2=100kPa, V1=12m3, and V2=4.0m3. A pressure versus volume graph. A straight line extends downward and leftward from point 1 at (V sub 1, p sub 1) to point 2 at (V sub 2, p sub 2).

