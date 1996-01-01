27. Resistors & DC Circuits
A 2.0-mm-diameter wire formed from a composite material has a resistivity that decreases with distance along the wire as ρ=ρ₀e^−αˣ, where ρ₀=4.0×10^−5 Ω m , x (in m) is measured from one end of the wire, and the constant α=4.0 m^−1. What is the resistance of a 50-cm-long length of this wire?
