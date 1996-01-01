33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
Problem 34c
A goldfish lives in a 50-cm-diameter spherical fish bowl. The fish sees a cat watching it. If the cat's face is 20 cm from the edge of the bowl, how far from the edge does the fish see it as being? (You can ignore the thin glass wall of the bowl.)
