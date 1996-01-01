33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
Problem 34d
Paraxial light rays approach a transparent sphere parallel to an optical axis passing through the center of the sphere. The rays come to a focus on the far surface of the sphere. What is the sphere's index of refraction?
