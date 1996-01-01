33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
4:54 minutes
Problem 34b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The left end of a long glass rod 8.00 cm in diameter, with an index of refraction of 1.60, is ground and polished to a convex hemispherical surface with a radius of 4.00 cm. An object in the form of an arrow 1.50 mm tall, at right angles to the axis of the rod, is located on the axis 24.0 cm to the left of the vertex of the convex surface. Find the position and height of the of the arrow formed by paraxial rays incident on the convex surface. Is the erect or inverted?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Refraction at Spherical Surfaces with a bite sized video explanation from Douglas LawrenceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos