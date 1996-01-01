Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 2~
Textbook Question

A 7500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. (a) What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?

