Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 2z
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.0 m below its starting point 5.00 s after it leaves the thrower’s hand. Ignore air resistance. (c) What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?

