A 7500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. (b) How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?
