2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs
9:00 minutes
Problem 2.61c
Ann and Carol are driving their cars along the same straight road. Carol is located at x = 2.4 mi at t = 0 h and drives at a steady 36 mph. Ann, who is traveling in the same direction, is located at x = 0.0 mi at t = 0.50 h and drives at a steady 50 mph.
c. Draw a position-versus-time graph showing the motion of both Ann and Carol.
