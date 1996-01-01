2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs
Problem 1.58b
FIGURE P1.58 shows a motion diagram of a car traveling down a street. The camera took one frame every 10 s. A distance scale is provided.
<IMAGE>
b. Make a position-versus-time graph for the car. Because you have data only at certain instants of time, your graph should consist of dots that are not connected together.
