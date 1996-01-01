16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 12f
A merry-go-round is a common piece of playground equipment. A 3.0-m-diameter merry-go-round with a mass of 250 kg is spinning at 20 rpm. John runs tangent to the merry-go-round at 5.0 m/s, in the same direction that it is turning, and jumps onto the outer edge. John's mass is 30 kg. What is the merry-go-round's angular velocity, in rpm, after John jumps on?
