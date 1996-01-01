24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
Problem 24b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An infinite cylinder of radius R has a linear charge density λ . The volume charge density (C/m³) within the cylinder (r ≤ R ) is p (r) = rp₀ / R, where p₀ is a constant to be determined. (b) The charge within a small volume dV is dq = p dV. The integral of p dV over a cylinder of length L is the total charge Q = λ L within the cylinder. Use this fact to show that p₀ = 3λ / 2πR² Hint: Let dV be a cylindrical shell of length L, radius r, and thickness dr. What is the volume of such a shell?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Charge with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos