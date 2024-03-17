15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
Problem 12.83a
A uniform beam of mass M and length ℓ is mounted on a hinge at a wall as shown in Fig. 12–101. It is held in a horizontal position by a wire making an angle θ as shown. A mass m is placed on the beam a distance x from the wall, and this distance can be varied. Determine, as a function of x,
(a) the tension in the wire.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
