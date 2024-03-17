15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
Problem 12.23
(II) (a) A large 66.0-kg board is propped at a 45.0° angle against the edge of a barn door that is 2.6 m wide. How great a horizontal force must a person behind the door exert (at the edge) in order to open it? Assume that there is negligible friction between the door and the board but that the board is firmly set against the ground.
(b) Repeat, assuming the coefficient of static friction between the board and the door is 0.35.
