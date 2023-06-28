Skip to main content
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsAverage Velocity
Problem 2f
Larry leaves home at 9:05 and runs at constant speed to the lamppost seen in FIGURE EX2.1. He reaches the lamppost at 9:07, immediately turns, and runs to the tree. Larry arrives at the tree at 9:10. (a) What is Larry's average velocity, in , during each of these two intervals?

