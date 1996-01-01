2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
Problem 19
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A bowling ball traveling with constant speed hits the pins at the end of a bowling lane 16.5 m long. The bowler hears the sound of the ball hitting the pins 2.75 s after the ball is released from his hands. What is the speed of the ball, assuming the speed of sound is 340 m/s?
