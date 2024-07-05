Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). It is essential for understanding how forces cause rotational motion, and is typically measured in Newton-meters (Nm). In this problem, calculating the applied torque involves considering both the desired acceleration and the opposing frictional torque. Recommended video: Guided course 08:55 08:55 Net Torque & Sign of Torque

Moment of Inertia The moment of inertia is a property of a body that quantifies its resistance to angular acceleration about a given axis. For a uniform cylinder, it is calculated using the formula I = (1/2) m r², where m is the mass and r is the radius. This concept is crucial for determining how much torque is needed to achieve a specific angular acceleration, as it directly influences the relationship between torque, angular acceleration, and moment of inertia. Recommended video: Guided course 11:47 11:47 Intro to Moment of Inertia