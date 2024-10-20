Identify the formula for torque in a magnetic field: \( \tau = n \cdot I \cdot A \cdot B \cdot \sin(\theta) \), where \( \tau \) is the torque, \( n \) is the number of turns, \( I \) is the current, \( A \) is the area, \( B \) is the magnetic field strength, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the normal to the loop and the magnetic field.