(II) A dad pushes tangentially on a small hand-driven merry-go-round and is able to accelerate it from rest to a frequency of 15 rpm in 10.0 s. Assume the merry-go-round is a uniform disk of radius 2.5 m and has a mass of 330 kg, and two children (each with a mass of 25 kg) sit opposite each other on the edge. Calculate the torque required to produce the acceleration, neglecting frictional torque. What force is required at the edge?