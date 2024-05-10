20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
5:51 minutes
Problem 17.40
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A scuba tank is filled with air to a gauge pressure of 202 atm when the air temperature is 29°C. A diver then jumps into the ocean and, after a short time on the ocean surface, checks the tank’s pressure and finds that it is only 191 atm. Assuming the diver has inhaled a negligible amount of air from the tank, what is the temperature of the ocean water?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos