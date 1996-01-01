1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
Problem 34b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The density of an object is defined as its mass divided by its volume. Suppose a rock's mass and volume are measured to be 6 g and 2.8325 cm³. To the correct number of significant figures, determine the rock's density (mass/volume).
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Problems with Mass, Volume, & Density with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos