Physics
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
5:45 minutes
Problem 20f
Textbook Question
The mean free path of a molecule in a gas is 300 nm. What will the mean free path be if the gas temperature is doubled at (a) constant volume and (b) constant pressure?
Verified Solution
5m
