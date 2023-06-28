In a hydroelectric dam, water falls 25 m and then spins a turbine to generate electricity. (b) Suppose the dam is 80% efficient at converting the water's potential energy to electrical energy. How many kilograms of water must pass through the turbines each second to generate 50 MW of electricity? This is a typical value for a small hydroelectric dam.
