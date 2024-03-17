9. Work & Energy
Problem 8.90
Some electric power companies use placement of water to store energy. Water is pumped from a low reservoir to a high reservoir. To store the energy produced in 1.0 hour by a 180-MW electric power plant, how many cubic meters of water will have to be pumped from the lower to the upper reservoir? Assume the upper reservoir is 380 m above the lower one. Water has a mass of 1.00 x 10³ kg for every 1.0m³ ( 1MW = 10⁶ W).
