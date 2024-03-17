(II) Energy may be stored by pumping water to a high reservoir when demand is low and then releasing it to drive turbines (Fig. 20–15) during peak demand. Suppose water is pumped to a lake 105 m above the turbines at a rate of 1.00 x 10⁵ kg/s for 10.0 h at night.

(a) How much energy (kWh) is needed to do this each night?

<IMAGE>