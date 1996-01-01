25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
Problem 26d
CALC An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. a. Find an expression for the potential V(x, y) at an arbitrary point in the xy-plane. Your answer will be in terms of q, s, x, and y.
