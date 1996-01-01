24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 22e
Three 1.0 nC charges are placed as shown in FIGURE P22.66. Each of these charges creates an electric field E at a point 3.0 cm in front of the middle charge. a. What are the three fields E₁, E₂, and E₃ created by the three charges? Write your answer for each as a vector in component form.
