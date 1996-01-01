Skip to main content
Physics. The Second Law of Thermodynamics. Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
The macrostate of a set of coins is given by the number of coins that are heads-up. If you have 100 coins, initially with 20 heads-up, what is Δ? when the system is changed to have 50 heads-up? Note that the multiplicity of k coins which are heads-up, out of N total coins, is Ω = ?!/?!(?−?)! . Does this change in macrostate satisfy the second law of thermodynamics?

