17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Problem 15i
A spring is standing upright on a table with its bottom end fastened to the table. A block is dropped from a height 3.0 cm above the top of the spring. The block sticks to the top end of the spring and then oscillates with an amplitude of 10 cm. What is the oscillation frequency?
