17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
4:28 minutes
Problem 14.15a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 0.350-kg mass oscillates on the end of a thin vertical spring (spring constant 265 N/m) with an amplitude of 28.0 cm. The mass passes through the equilibrium point (y = 0) with positive velocity at t = 0 .
(a) What equation describes this motion as a function of time?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos