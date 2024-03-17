17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
8:47 minutes
Problem 14.76
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 62-kg person jumps from a window to a fire net 20.0 m directly below, which stretches the net 1.4 m. Assume that the net behaves like a simple spring.
(a) Calculate how much it would stretch if the same person were lying in it.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos