The greenhouse-gas carbon dioxide molecule CO₂ strongly absorbs infrared radiation when its vibrational normal modes are excited by light at the normal-mode frequencies. CO₂ is a linear triatomic molecule, as shown in FIGURE CP15.82, with oxygen atoms of mass mo bonded to a central carbon atom of mass m c . You know from chemistry that the atomic masses of carbon and oxygen are, respectively, 12 and 16. Assume that the bond is an ideal spring with spring constant k. There are two normal modes of this system for which oscillations take place along the axis. (You can ignore additional bending modes.) In this problem, you will find the normal modes and then use experimental data to determine the bond spring constant. Use the frequency of the symmetric stretch to predict the frequency of the antisymmetric stretch. The measured frequency is 7.05 × 1013 Hz so your prediction is close but not perfect. The reason is that the bonds are not ideal springs but have a slight amount of anharmonicity. Nonetheless, you’ve learned a great deal about the CO₂ molecule from a simple model of oscillating masses.