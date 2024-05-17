Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Energy The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this scenario, the kinetic energy of the car is converted into potential energy stored in the compressed spring. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the energy transfer during the collision. Recommended video: Guided course 06:24 06:24 Conservation Of Mechanical Energy

Hooke's Law Hooke's Law describes the behavior of springs, stating that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx. Here, 'k' is the spring constant, and 'x' is the compression distance. This law is essential for calculating the force acting on the car as it compresses the spring. Recommended video: Guided course 05:37 05:37 Spring Force (Hooke's Law)