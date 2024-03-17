17. Periodic Motion
The greenhouse-gas carbon dioxide molecule CO₂ strongly absorbs infrared radiation when its vibrational normal modes are excited by light at the normal-mode frequencies. CO₂ is a linear triatomic molecule, as shown in FIGURE CP15.82, with oxygen atoms of mass mo bonded to a central carbon atom of mass mc. You know from chemistry that the atomic masses of carbon and oxygen are, respectively, 12 and 16. Assume that the bond is an ideal spring with spring constant k. There are two normal modes of this system for which oscillations take place along the axis. (You can ignore additional bending modes.) In this problem, you will find the normal modes and then use experimental data to determine the bond spring constant. g. The symmetric stretch frequency is known to be 4.00 X 10¹³ Hz. What is the spring constant of the C - O bond? Use 1 u = 1 atomic mass unit = 1.66 X 10⁻²⁷ kg to find the atomic masses in SI units. Interestingly, the spring constant is similar to that of springs you might use in the lab.
