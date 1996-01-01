Two solid cylinders of same mass and radius roll on a horizontal surface just before going up an inclined plane. Cylinder A rolls without slipping, but cylinder B moves along a slippery path, so it moves without rotating at all times. At the bottom of the incline, both have the same speed at their center of mass. Which will go higher on the inclined plane? (Why?)
