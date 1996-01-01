13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy with Rotation Practice Problems
A paper cutter is made of a uniform bar attached by its lower end to a horizontal base by a frictionless axle. The bar of mass mb and length lb is initially at rest and perpendicular to the base. When the bar is barely moved from its initial position it rotates around the axle. Determine the expression of the angular velocity at the instant the bar strikes the base.
A rigid, uniform bar is attached by its lowest end to a frictionless horizontal hinge. The bar is initially perpendicular to the horizontal plane. The bar of length 1.0 m and mass 0.250 kg is released from rest and rotates in a vertical plane. Calculate the speed of the highest end of the bar when it reaches the horizontal plane.