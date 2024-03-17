(II) Two masses, mₐ = 35.0 kg and m₈ = 41.0 kg, are connected by a rope that hangs over a pulley (as in Fig. 10–67). The pulley is a uniform cylinder of radius R = 0.311 m and mass 3.1 kg. Initially mₐ is on the ground and m₈ rests 2.5 m above the ground. If the system is released, use conservation of energy to determine the speed of m₈ just before it strikes the ground. Assume the pulley bearing is frictionless.

<IMAGE>