11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
Problem 11g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A spaceship of mass 2.0×10⁶ kg is cruising at a speed of 5.0×10⁶ m/s when the antimatter reactor fails, blowing the ship into three pieces. One section, having a mass of 5.0×10⁵ kg , is blown straight backward with a speed of 2.0×10⁶ m/s . A second piece, with mass 8.0×10⁵ kg , continues forward at 1.0×10⁶ m/s . What are the direction and speed of the third piece?
