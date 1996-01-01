24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
7:32 minutes
Problem 22h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
You have a lightweight spring whose unstretched length is 4.0 cm. First, you attach one end of the spring to the ceiling and hang a 1.0 g mass from it. This stretches the spring to a length of 5.0 cm. You then attach two small plastic beads to the opposite ends of the spring, lay the spring on a frictionless table, and give each plastic bead the same charge. This stretches the spring to a length of 4.5 cm. What is the magnitude of the charge (in nC) on each bead?
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos