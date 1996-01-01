24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
5:29 minutes
Problem 22d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Objects A and B are both positively charged. Both have a mass of 100 g, but A has twice the charge of B. When A and B are placed 10 cm apart, B experiences an electric force of 0.45 N. a. What is the charge on A?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos