24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
A 5.0 g ball charged to 1.5 μC is tied to a 25-cm-long string. It swings at 250 rpm in a horizontal circle around a stationary ball charged to −2.5 μC. What is the tension in the string?
