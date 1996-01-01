Boiling Water at High Pressure. When water is boiled at a pressure of 2.00 atm, the heat of vaporization is 2.20 * 10^6 J/kg and the boiling point is 120°C. At this pressure, 1.00 kg of water has a volume of 1.00 * 10^-3 m^3 , and 1.00 kg of steam has a volume of 0.824 m^3. (b) Compute the increase in internal energy of the water.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The First Law of Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford