A gas in a cylinder is held at a constant pressure of 1.80 × 10 5 1.80\(\times\)10^5 Pa and is cooled and compressed from 1.70 1.70 m3 to 1.20 1.20 m3. The internal energy of the gas decreases by 1.40 × 10 5 1.40\(\times\)10^5 J. Does it matter whether the gas is ideal? Why or why not?