When water is boiled at a pressure of 2.00 2.00 2.00 atm, the heat of vaporization is 2.20 × 10 6 2.20\(\times\)10^6 2.20×106 J/kg and the boiling point is 120 120 120°C. At this pressure, 1.00 1.00 1.00 kg of water has a volume of 1.00 × 10 − 3 1.00\(\times\)10^{-3} 1.00×10−3 m3, and 1.00 1.00 1.00 kg of steam has a volume of 0.824 0.824 0.824 m3. Compute the increase in internal energy of the water.