27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
8:15 minutes
Problem 26.13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]
(II) Eight bulbs are connected in parallel to a 120-V source by two long leads of total resistance 1.4 Ω. If 210 mA flows through each bulb, what is the resistance of each, and what fraction of the total power is wasted in the leads?
