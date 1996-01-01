2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
Problem 2 12 2
Textbook Question
(II) Digital bits on a 12.0-cm diameter audio CD are encoded along an outward spiraling path that starts at radius R₁ = 2.5 cm and finishes at radius R₂ = 5.8 cm. The distance between the centers of neighboring spiral-windings is 1.6 μm ( = 1.6 x 10⁻⁶ m) .
(a) Determine the total length of the spiraling path. [Hint: Imagine 'unwinding' the spiral into a straight path of width 1.6 μm , and note that the original spiral and the straight path both occupy the same area.]
