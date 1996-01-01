(II) Two ships need to arrive at a site in the middle of the ocean at the same time. They start out at the same time from positions equally distant from the arrival site. They travel at different velocities but both go in a straight line. The first ship travels at an average velocity of 20 km/h for the first 600 km, 40 km/h for the next 800 km, and 20 km/h for the final 600 km. The second ship can only sail at constant velocity. What is the magnitude of that velocity?