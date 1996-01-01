24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging Objects
3:18 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A plastic rod that has been charged to −15 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod's charge is −10 nC. a. What kind of charged particle was transferred between the rod and the sphere, and in which direction? That is, did it move from the rod to the sphere or from the sphere to the rod?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Charging Objects with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos