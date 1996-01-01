31. Alternating Current
The voltage across the terminals of an ac power supply varies with time according to Eq. (31.1) v = Vcosωt. The voltage amplitude is V = 45.0 V. What are (a) the root-mean-square potential difference V_rms and (b) the average potential difference V_av between the two terminals of the power supply?
