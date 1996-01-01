31. Alternating Current
RMS Current and Voltage
Commercial electricity is generated and transmitted as three-phase electricity. Instead of a single emf, three separate wires carry currents for the emfs ε₁=ε₀ cos ωt, ε₂=ε₀ cos(ωt +120°), and ε₃=ε₀ cos(ωt−120°) over three parallel wires, each of which supplies one-third of the power. This is why the long-distance transmission lines you see in the countryside have three wires. Suppose the transmission lines into a city supply a total of 450 MW of electric power, a realistic value. b. In fact, transformers are used to step the transmission-line voltage up to 500 kV rms. What is the current in each wire?
